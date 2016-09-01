National

September 1, 2016 10:23 AM

‘Satan’s here on vacation’: People tell weatherman other ways to say it’s hot

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

When you’re a television broadcaster, you have to not only deliver news to your viewers, but do it in a way that is interesting and entertaining.

That’s a particular challenge to weathermen and women in Phoenix, Arizona, where the sun is shining an average of 296 days per year and the average high temperature in August is 102 degrees.

Matt Pace, a weatherman for 12 News in Phoenix, decided to ask his audience for help.

“I go, ‘It’s hot,’ or, ‘It’s above average,’ or, ‘It’s going to be extremely warm today,’” Pace told the New York Times on a 105-degree day. “There’s also, ‘It’s really hot out there,’ or, ‘It’s hot, hot, hot,’ or just, ‘Triple hot!’”

Some of his viewers delivered, but many suggestions probably weren’t helpful to Pace, who’s limited by what he can say on air.

Luckily, Pace thinks his audience is used to the forecast.

“I think there’s also this psychological thing to living here: You walk outside and you know it will be hot,” Pace told the Times. “People just accept it.”

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

1 year after Charleston killings, Mother Emanuel AME Church holds a bible study

View more video

Nation & World Videos