Three bears cause a ruckus, then cool off by frolicking in backyard pools

Early Thursday afternoon, they romped through suburban Pasadena, Calif., hopping over walls and plunging through a dumpster. They took a brief soak in at least two backyard pools, smashed a glass sliding door and fled what appears to be a protective beagle.
No, this is not another Pokmon Go story — these wandering scamps were bears.
TV helicopters shadowed their antics from above. For a brief moment, the three bears were media darlings the likes of which had not been seen since a llama pair sprung loose on an Arizona highway.
Andrew Hughan, a representative for California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Los Angeles Times the animals were black bears: a mother, healthy at about 300 pounds, and her two cubs, likely born in late winter or early spring.
“It’s not unusual at all to see bear activity,” he said to the Times. “But it’s unusual to have them in the pool.”
Around noon, the bear sightings prompted a rash of phone calls to the Pasadena sheriff’s office. After closing down the street, local authorities took a relatively hands-off approach — bears are not uncommon in the area — hoping the animals would eventually saunter back to the woods from where they came.
In the meantime, choppers documented the bears’ antics, once losing sight of the mother bear when she climbed into a stand of trees.
Though it appeared to be the first time the cubs made an appearance, the mother bear had been spotted before. “It’s kind of a regular thing,” Sgt. Keith Gibbons told the Times. “They go through the trash and stuff when it’s trash day.”
State tallies suggest California’s black bear population is increasing, with a conservative estimate of about 30,000 bears in 2012. In bear country, the average density is about 1 to 2.5 bears per square mile.
No one was injured during Thursday’s ursine escapade, nor did the bears enter the house after breaking its glass back door.
