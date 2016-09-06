UK lawmaker steps down from committee post amid sex scandal

A powerful Labour Party lawmaker has stepped down as the chair of the U.K. Home Affairs Select Committee following a sex scandal.
Keith Vaz was under pressure to resign after a Daily Mirror story involving male escorts. He says that the reports made it impossible for the work of the committee to take place without distraction.
Vaz says in a statement Tuesday that "those who hold others to account must themselves be accountable."
The long-serving lawmaker was one of the most influential members of the House of Commons through his work on a committee that deals with law and order issues.
Some reports suggested he faced a no-confidence vote from the Conservative Party members of the committee had he not stepped down.
