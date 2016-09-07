UN: Fighting displaces 100,000 in central Syria in 8 days

The U.N. humanitarian aid agency says fighting in Syria's central Hama governorate has displaced some 100,000 people over eight days between late August and early September.
In a "flash update ," OCHA says figures from a camp coordination group show nearly half of the displaced arrived in the neighboring Idlib governorate. It says a shortage of shelter space means many displaced families are sleeping outdoors in parks.
The Tuesday update says the United Nations has sent an "inter-agency convoy with life-saving supplies to Hama" and was evaluating the humanitarian situation.
OCHA says a dozen schools in rural areas and four mosques in the city of Hama were converted into temporary shelters.
Insurgents led by an ultraconservative Islamic group last week advanced northward in Hama province, prompting fierce fighting with government forces.
