The Latest: Obama, Indian prime minister meet during summit

The Latest on President Barack Obama's historic visit to Laos (all times local):
3 p.m.
President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are holding face-to-face talks on the margins of a regional summit in Laos.
There was no immediate word on what topics the leaders would be discussing, but reporters were allowed in at the start to watch them shake hands for the cameras. Obama and Modi have focused on climate change in their past meetings, so it was likely they would discuss further it during the East Asia Summit.
Obama opened his two-country visit to Asia last Saturday by joining Chinese President Xi Jinping to formally commit their countries to a global climate change agreement. Many of the world's nations agreed to the pact during a summit late last year in Paris.
---
11:30 a.m.
President Barack Obama says the U.S. wants to work constructively with Southeast Asian nations to lower tensions with China in the South China Sea.
At a meeting in Laos of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Obama says a recent U.N. tribunal ruling against China is binding and clarifies the maritime rights issue.
Obama says he realizes the ruling raised tensions. But he says the U.S. wants these disputes to be resolved peacefully and will keep working to help make that happen.
Obama says the U.S. wants to build on its partnership with Southeast Asia and to promote a "rules-based order" in the region. He says the U.S. will also keep pushing for completion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal. That deal is awaiting ratification in the U.S. Congress.
