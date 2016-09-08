Armenia's prime minister resigns after political crisis

The prime minister of Armenia says he is resigning in order to give way to a coalition government.
Armenia's president last month promised to create a government of "national accord" following a two-week standoff at a police compound that left two police officers dead and shook the nation.
It was not clear from Prime Minister Ovik Abramyan's statement on Thursday who will lead the new government.
Several dozen armed men captured the police compound in capital Yerevan in July, demanding freedom for an opposition activist and the government's ouster. The standoff triggered rallies in support of the gunmen and clashes with police in what appeared to be the biggest political crisis in this country in years.
Comments