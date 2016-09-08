Venezuela opposition leader delayed by govt backers

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles says he was harassed in a Margarita island airport for four hours by armed and hooded government supporters.
The tense standoff ended after midnight Wednesday when the supporters withdrew from an area close to baggage claim where they awaited Capriles. While Capriles says they were armed, no weapons could be seen in the video.
The grainy video sent by the former presidential candidate shows a small group of people banging on a glass wall and holding a sign reading "Capriles: Get out of Margarita."
Capriles said he traveled to Margarita to pay homage to the Virgin of the Valley.
He accused the government of encouraging the harassment and said he'd alert foreign governments whose delegations will arrive at the airport for next week's Non-Aligned Movement summit.
