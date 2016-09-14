World

September 14, 2016 6:28 AM

Munich ramping up Oktoberfest security after summer attacks

Munich authorities are ramping up security precautions for this year's Oktoberfest after a deadly shooting rampage at a city mall this summer and two attacks claimed by the Islamic State group left Germans on edge.

Deputy police chief Werner Feiler said Wednesday that backpacks and large bags will be banned, the approximately 30-hectare (75-acre) venue will be fenced to ensure all visitors go through security controls, multiple video cameras have been installed, and additional police will be on hand.

He says that although there is a "high abstract danger" of an attack at the festival, which is expected to draw 6 million visitors in the Bavarian capital, no concrete security threats are known of.

The beer will start flowing on Saturday. The festival runs through Oct. 3.

