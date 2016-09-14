Here’s what happens when you have the same name as a dictator

1:41 Rock Hill's Winthrop ranked as one of 'top universities' for student veterans Pause

1:16 Rock Hill again considers smoking ban at parks

0:52 Burglars use car to smash into Fort Mill gun shop

1:05 Video: York's Bobby Carroll talks about Fort Mill coach Ed Susi and dealing with 0-3 start

1:09 Joe Biden orders milkshake and tips a twenty

1:28 Joe Biden talks politics at site of Rock Hill civil rights protests

1:55 Joe Biden says America needs to focus on "education, education, education, education" in Charlotte speech

1:30 Widow, Rolling Thunder wave American flags on Fort Mill bridge

1:40 Chester Co. firefighters and rescuers gather at Richburg service

1:47 Teddy Bear Clinic held to fix ailing toys, raise money for Fort Mill animal shelter