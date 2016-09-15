Mexico march seeks president's resignation

A social media campaign drew hundreds to a march demanding President Enrique Pena Nieto's resignation as Mexico prepared for its annual independence celebration.
The turnout Thursday was small for a march in a city of 20 million residents, mostly drawing young people. But its timing reinforced the country's dissatisfaction with Pena Nieto.
The president suffers from abysmal approval ratings that risk plunging even more after last month's widely ridiculed meeting with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. His party in June lost gubernatorial elections in four states it had never lost before.
Pena Nieto was marking the national celebration with the traditional shout on the eve of independence day in the city's central square Thursday night.
Activist Ignacio Del Valle says modern day Mexicans have nothing to celebrate.
