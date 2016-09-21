World

September 21, 2016 8:48 AM

Egypt's Coptic church criticized over el-Sissi rallies at UN

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egypt's Coptic Christian church is facing criticism over its role in organizing rallies in support of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during his visit to the U.N. General Assembly.

Egypt's Christian minority has strongly supported el-Sissi since he came to power following the military's overthrow of an Islamist president in 2013.

But this week dozens of prominent Christians released a statement expressing concern about the church's deepening involvement in politics.

El-Sissi traveled to New York with a large delegation of loyal parliamentarians and media figures. The visit is partially aimed at improving Egypt's image after it has come under criticism from rights groups and Western nations over a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

El-Sissi conferred on the sidelines with foreign leaders as well as U.S. presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

