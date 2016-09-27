Iraq: Suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 7 civilians

Iraqi officials say a suicide bombing in a busy commercial area of the capital, Baghdad, has killed at least seven civilians.
A police officer says the bomber approached a gathering of construction workers and set off his explosives-laden vest on Tuesday. He says at least 20 civilians were wounded and the explosion damaged nearby shops and cars.
A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State group militants have claimed multiple similar attacks. The militants, who control parts of Iraq, have recently relied on insurgency-style attacks away from front lines as they suffer losses on the battlefields.
Comments