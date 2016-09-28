World figures to attend funeral of Israel's Shimon Peres

The following world figures will attend Shimon Peres' funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry:
— U.S. President Barack Obama
— Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
— Pope Francis
— U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
— Britain's Prince Charles
— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
— French President Francois Hollande
— German President Joachim Gauck
— Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
— Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Comments