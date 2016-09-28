Drone fly-by closes Dubai's busy airport for a half hour

Officials say Dubai International Airport closed for a half hour after a drone flew by its airspace.
The airport says it stopped flight operations just after 8 a.m. Wednesday over "unauthorized drone activity." It says a number of takeoffs and landings were delayed by the drone.
It added on Twitter: "Safety is our top priority and we remind all (drone) operations that activities are not permitted within 5 kilometers (3.11 miles) of any airport or landing area."
Drones previously have disrupted flights into the airport, which is the base of the long-haul carrier Emirates.
Since February, drone owners have been required to register with the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority. Authorities also ban hobbyists from putting cameras or lasers on their drones and flying in certain areas.
