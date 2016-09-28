Syrian refugee saves wedding day by mending Canadian bride’s dress

It’s a moment every bride fears: something happening to her wedding dress before she has a chance to get married in it.
Jo Du was getting ready for her Ontario wedding ceremony, surrounded by family visiting from China. As her bridesmaids were helping her get into her gown, the zipper broke. The ‘maids tried, to no avail, to fix the zipper. They called wedding shops seeking advice and learned they had two options: find a new zipper in a town they weren’t familiar with on a Sunday, or sew Du into the dress.
Then the wedding photographer, Lindsey Coulter, suggested someone run next door to see if a neighbor had a pair of pliers.
Not only did the neighbor have tools, he had something even better: He had just taken in a Syrian refugee family and the father happened to be a “master tailor.” Ibrahim Halil Dudu and his sewing kit came to the rescue, along with Halil Dudu’s curious son.
“The neighbour David told me they had just moved to Canada four days ago. They didn't speak a word of english, and had been communicating by using Google Translate,” Coulter said in a Facebook post about the moment. “Every weekend I take photos of people on the happiest days of their lives, and today one man who has seen some of the worst things our world has to offer came to the rescue.”
Coulter captured the moment as Halil Dudu successfully mended the dress, and Jo went off to her wedding.
“It could only happen in Canada, I think,” her husband, Earl Lee, told CTV. “We’re so lucky that happened to us, and so grateful.”
Canada has become a model for the international community that struggles to deal with a Syrian refugee crisis overwhelming neighboring Middle Eastern states and European countries. The country has resettled more than 30,000 refugees since November 2015, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally welcoming families as they touched down in Toronto.
“I am so proud to live in Canada, a country who has opened our doors to refugees countless times,” Coulter wrote. “I'm in awe of the families who have welcomed these strangers in to their homes and lives, and I'm inspired by the resilience of the Syrian people. We are truly blessed.”
Comments