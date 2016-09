Merkel: Germans need to understand their history better

4:24 Video: Rock Hill versus Gaffney highlights Pause

4:19 Video: South Pointe versus Ridge View highlights

0:35 Kirk Herbstreit on Sloppy Body and Clemson

0:57 Lake Wylie resident protesting

1:21 The Herald readers donate for funeral of man who died of AIDS

0:33 Running of the goats at Lake Wylie, SC, farm

1:15 YCSO seeks details on 1918 killing of Sharon officer for honor

1:37 The Journey Home: Fort Mill High School Band previews 2016 show

1:12 Lancaster County sheriff discusses seizure of more than $1 million in cocaine from Indian Land business

0:57 Legendary Rock Hill barber is crime victim