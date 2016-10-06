UKIP lawmaker hospitalized after altercation with colleagues

Britain's right-wing U.K. Independence Party says one of its European Parliament members is in serious condition in a hospital after an "altercation" with colleagues.
Party leader Nigel Farage said Thursday that "following an altercation that took place at a meeting of UKIP MEPs this morning ... Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious."
The euroskeptic party was instrumental in getting Britain to hold a referendum on EU membership, which ended in a June 23 vote to leave. Since then, however, it has been torn by infighting.
Long-time leader Farage stepped down after the referendum, and was replaced by Diane James. She quit Tuesday after just 18 days — leaving Farage interim leader.
Woolfe had announced his intention to run in an upcoming leadership UKIP contest.
