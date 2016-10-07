Social media cries nonsense after Nobel Peace Prize goes to Colombian president

5:06 Video: Nation Ford-Rock Hill football highlights Pause

4:04 Video: Fort Mill-Clover football highlights

0:57 National Guard unit in Lancaster prepares to offer relief ahead of hurricane

2:58 VIDEO: 'Hurricane Matthew sidetracked us, but he didn't ruin party'

1:54 Bond hearing for armed robbery suspect Eric Dixon

1:22 Banks Trail Middle goes Banksy for a day

1:07 York's McCelvey Center to bring 'soul of Americana' at Southern Sound Series

2:22 Video: Hawgs of the Week (Week 6)

1:54 VIDEO: Winthrop grad talks 'gratifying' chance to impact Rock Hill art

0:38 Video: Chester's Quay Hardin is an interception machine