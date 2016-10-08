Officials: Saudi-led coalition airstrike hits Yemen funeral

Yemeni security officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has targeted a funeral hall packed with mourners in the capital, Sanaa.
They say Saturday's airstrike left a large but unspecified number of dead and wounded.
The casualties include military and security officials from the ranks of the Shiite Houthi rebels fighting the internationally-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
Ambulances are seen rushing to the site of the strike.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Among the deceased is Sheikh Ali al-Rawishan, father of Interior Minister Galal al-Rawishan, an ally of both the Houthis and their chief ally, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
The Saudi-led coalition backs Hadi's government in Yemen's civil war.
