October 9, 2016 4:13 AM

Indian airport officials probing suspected radioactive leak

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

An official says a section of the cargo terminal in New Delhi's international airport has been cordoned off and clearing operations are underway after a suspected radioactive leak.

Delhi's chief fire officer Atul Garg said Sunday the leak was suspected to have occurred from a package containing cancer medicines that had arrived as cargo on an Air France aircraft.

The area was cordoned off and a disaster management team is investigating the nature of the radioactive material.

Rao Narender, an official with the fire service, says the situation is under control.

Comments

