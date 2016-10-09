Indian airport officials probing suspected radioactive leak

An official says a section of the cargo terminal in New Delhi's international airport has been cordoned off and clearing operations are underway after a suspected radioactive leak.
Delhi's chief fire officer Atul Garg said Sunday the leak was suspected to have occurred from a package containing cancer medicines that had arrived as cargo on an Air France aircraft.
The area was cordoned off and a disaster management team is investigating the nature of the radioactive material.
Rao Narender, an official with the fire service, says the situation is under control.
