Fire on traditional wooden boat in central Dubai waterway

A traditional wooden shipping boat on the main waterway running through Dubai has caught on fire, sending smoke into the air.
The fire started on Monday in a dhow along the Dubai Creek near the Al Maktoum Bridge.
Two firefighting boats sprayed water on the blaze, while police boats stood on guard nearby.
It was not clear what sparked the blaze. Authorities did not immediately comment on the fire.
The Dubai Creek is an inlet of the Persian Gulf that separates the old core of the city and remains an active trading port for small vessels like dhows.
