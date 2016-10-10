Samsung suspends all Galaxy Note 7 sales

Samsung says it’s halting sales of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a spate of fires involving “safe” replacements.
U.S. regulators ordered a recall of the original Note 7, a huge phone-bordering-on-tablet with a huge battery, in late September after the devices demonstrated an unwelcome tendency to catch fire. Samsung and U.S. authorities are investigating multiple reports of new Note 7 replacement smartphones catching fire, including a Samsung phone that emitted smoke and forced a Southwest Airlines flight in Kentucky to evacuate passengers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating the incident.
