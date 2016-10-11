Israel demolishes home of Palestinian attack accomplice

The Israeli military on Tuesday demolished the family home of a Palestinian convicted of being an accomplice to a deadly attack on Israelis last year, while security was stepped up for a Jewish holiday that is set to begin at sundown.
The military said the accomplice, Amjad Elewi, assisted in the "planning and execution" of a shooting attack that killed two Israelis who were driving their car in the West Bank. He is serving two life sentences plus 30 years for his role in the attack.
Also Tuesday, the military said it sealed the crossings in and out of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip as a security precaution for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, which ends on Wednesday evening.
Israel has also beefed up security in Jerusalem for the holiday after a shooting rampage by a Palestinian gunman this week that killed two Israelis.
Police said forces shuttered a West Bank pastry shop belonging to the family of the attacker earlier on Tuesday. The shop was a "center for incitement," where videos were filmed to "encourage terrorism," according to a police statement.
The current wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence began just over a year ago, and in that time, 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans have been killed in Palestinian attacks. During the same time, about 219 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of those killed were attackers, though Palestinians have accused Israel of using excessive violence.
Israel has blamed the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders, compounded on social media sites. The Palestinians say it is rooted in some 50 years of military occupation and fading hopes for independence.
Comments