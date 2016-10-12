Burundi lawmakers vote to withdraw from ICC; would be 1st

0:53 Video: short answers with Northwestern senior linebacker Dantavis Bowser Pause

3:06 Man paroled in Chester killing after 39 years; were wrong men convicted?

1:48 Spoken word poet Angelo Geter drops bars in warm-up ahead of Carolinas Wordfest

1:46 'The devil made me do it': Psychologist testifies about examining York County child molester

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses

1:21 High winds, rain cause downed trees, flooding in York County

1:37 York County Animal Control waives adoption fees for veterans

2:01 Matthew: Retirees fleeing hurricane find refuge in Fort Mill

1:44 Hurricane Matthew: National Guard in Fort Mill gets ready for possible deployment to S.C. coast

1:15 Charleston, S.C. a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Matthew