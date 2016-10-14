She couldn’t walk on her wedding day, so her childhood sweetheart carried her

Hannah Patterson said it didn’t even occur to her to change the date of her wedding.
It would’ve been understandable if she had. Patterson was involved in a car accident that left her with a broken pelvis and ribs, a punctured kidney and a concussion just five weeks before her wedding day on Aug. 25 in Ontario, according to the Huffington Post. But she said she “couldn’t wait” to marry her boyfriend, Stuart Patterson.
“Stuart slept in the chair next to me in hospital every night holding my hand,” Hannah told The Huffington Post. “Stuart has never left my side during all of this. I know it has been hard on him to see me like this but he was strong for both of us.”
The problem: The bride couldn’t walk down the aisle. And while it may not seem like a big deal to be pushed in a wheelchair, she was upset that she was missing out on the experience.
“Being in the wheelchair and not able to walk was very upsetting for me on my wedding day, but I had cried at the rehearsal so I didn’t cry on the [actual] day,” Hannah Patterson said.
They decided at the rehearsal that Hannah Patterson’s father would push her halfway up the aisle in a wheelchair, and Stuart Patterson would come out to meet her and carry her the rest of the way.
Photographer Sarah Grace captured the moment and called it, “one of the most moving I have photographed.”
The Pattersons, originally from Northern Ireland, have known each other since they were children and started dating when they were teenagers.
Hannah Patterson had to sit for most of the ceremony, but was determined to stand during her vows. She did so by putting her weight on her left side and leaning heavily on her now-husband.
“Stuart has never left my side during all of this,” Hannah Patterson told the Huffington Post. “I know it has been hard on him to see me like this but he was strong for both of us.”
Comments