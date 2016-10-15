Suicide bombing in northern Baghdad kills 35

0:48 Painted rocks pop up around Lake Wylie Pause

3:46 'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if they weren't in Texas

1:07 Rosie rolls into Lake Wylie

1:40 'Homes, cars underwater': Rock Hill donors seek help for NC flood victims

1:18 What Gamecocks football players are saying about freshman QB Jake Bentley

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

1:26 View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

2:30 Chester family says brother wrongly convicted because he is black

1:26 'He's pretty much the heart of our team'

1:12 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 7