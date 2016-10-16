Late Thai king's confidant confirmed as temporary regent

A Thai woman reacts, as she lays a garland outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai mourner holds an archive portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej before lighting candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept. The government has said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
Thai people light candles in a symbol for the king, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, with some thousands of Thai mourners thronging Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept. The government has said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
Thai people light candles and offer prayers outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept. The government has said that a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
Thai people light candles outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being kept. The government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
Thai people offers prayer outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being kept. The government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
Thai woman holds a candle outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being kept. The government has said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
Thai woman holds a candle outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
A child yawns during a vigil, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
A candle is lit, in front of bank note with the image of King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai man lights a candle, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai people hold candles outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai people hold candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai man lights a candle outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai people hold light candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai people light candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman holds a candle outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai people light candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais lights candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thai people light candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai mother hugs her son after laying a flower and lighting candles outside Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where King Bhumibol Adulyadej's body is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 image made from video, an official, center in black shirt, tires to calm down people who gather outside a soy milk shop on the Thai resort island of Phuket. Police and soldiers on the Thai resort island of Phuket dispersed a mob of several hundred people seeking a confrontation with a man they believed insulted the country's king, who died this week.
AP Photo
Thai people light candles outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, as some thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the palace complex where the body of King Bhumibol Adulyadej is being kept, as the government said a regent would be the caretaker of the monarchy until the crown prince takes over following his father's death.
Wason Wanichakorn
In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 image made from video, people gather outside a soy milk shop on the Thai resort island of Phuket. Police and soldiers on the Thai resort island of Phuket dispersed a mob of several hundred people seeking a confrontation with a man they believed insulted the country's king, who died this week.
AP Photo
Thai mourners stand in line to pay their respect to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Thais in their thousands, dressed in somber black and white, descended on the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Saturday to pay respects to Bhumibol, who died on Oct. 13, 2016, but were met with the unexpected closure of the complex.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Buddhist monk stands next to a line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Thais in their thousands, dressed in somber black and white, descended on the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Saturday to pay respects to Bhumibol, who died on Oct. 13, 2016, but were met with the unexpected closure of the complex.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Thai woman holds a picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej while waiting to pay respect to him outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Thais in their thousands, dressed in somber black and white, descended on the Grand Palace complex on Saturday to mourn the death of King Bhumibol, but were met with the unexpected closure of the palace.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Thai woman waits with others to pay respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Buddhist funeral ceremonies began in Bangkok's Grand Palace complex for Bhumibol before the people pay respects to the monarch revered by many Thais as their father and a demigod.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Holding a picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a Thai woman, left, cries while waiting to pay respect to the king outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Buddhist funeral ceremonies began in Bangkok's Grand Palace complex for Bhumibol before the people pay respects to the monarch revered by many Thais as their father and a demigod.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Thais and foreigners gather on the roadside as they wait to pay their respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Thais in their thousands, dressed in somber black and white, descended on the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok on Saturday to mourn the death of King Bhumibol, but were met with the unexpected closure of the palace.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Thai woman cries as she holds the picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while waiting to pay respect outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Buddhist funeral ceremonies began in Bangkok's Grand Palace complex for Bhumibol before the people pay respects to the monarch revered by many Thais as their father and a demigod.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
An elderly woman pays her respects during a memorial for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at Wat Thai Temple in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Friday, Oct.14, 2016. The world's longest-reigning monarch died at 88, on Thursday.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
Thai Buddhist Monks line up to pay their respects during a memorial for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at Wat Thai Temple in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The world's longest-reigning monarch died at 88 on Thursday.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
Thai people line up to pay their respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a memorial at Wat Thai Temple in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Friday, Oct.14, 2016. The world's longest-reigning monarch died at 88 on Thursday.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
People pay their respects during a memorial for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at Wat Thai Temple in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Friday, Oct.14, 2016. The world's longest-reigning monarch died at 88, on Thursday.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
A Thai vendor sells commemorative fans as mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
Mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
Mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in portrait center, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
A military official manages the crowd as mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
Mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
A vendor sells commemorative fans as mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
Mourners line up as they gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
Mourners line up as they gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
A police officer stands watch outside the complex of the Grand Palace as mourners gather to pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Tens of thousands of people are thronging at the palace complex to pay their last respects to a beloved monarch who dominated the memories of generations of Thais.
Charles Dharapak
AP Photo
Comments