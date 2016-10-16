The Latest: BRICS stays intact despite potential candidates

The Latest on the BRICS summit of five emerging market economies (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
While skeptics may question whether the BRICS countries, once seen as the drivers of global prosperity, have much relevance with their economies slowing down, there are several countries that are eager to join the bloc. Some have set up their own groups, complete with acronyms.
There's the MINT, which clubs together the fast-growing economies of Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey.
Then there's the CIVETS group comprising Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.
At least two countries — Argentina and Egypt — have expressed interest in joining the BRICS.
But for now there is no plan to expand the BRICS.
An official in Goa for the BRICS summit says bringing in new members would dilute the group's identity, apart from the additional problem of having to coin another acronym for the group.
---
12:15 p.m.
BRICS leaders meeting in Goa will get a chance to interact with another group of South and Southeast Asian countries that are centered around the Bay of Bengal.
The little-known group known as the BIMSTEC, or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
The decision to bring the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries to Goa is part of a new tradition of "outreach programs" by the country hosting the annual BRICS summit meeting. It was first initiated by South Africa when it invited leading African countries to the BRICS summit held in Durban in 2013.
A year later, Brazil invited its Latin American partners to the BRICS summit that it hosted in the beach resort town of Fortaleza.
Russia invited leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a Eurasian political, economic and military group — to the summit held in Ufa, a city in southwestern Russia, in 2015.
