World

October 19, 2016 8:28 AM

Russian lawmakers back Putin's suspension of plutonium deal

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The lower house of Russian parliament has unanimously approved President Vladimir Putin's move to suspend a deal with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium.

Putin has cited the "emerging threat to strategic stability as a result of U.S. unfriendly actions" as a reason behind his move.

Under the agreement, which once a symbol of U.S.-Russian rapprochement, Russia and the U.S. each were to dispose of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium, enough material for about 17,000 nuclear warheads.

Putin said the agreement could be restored if the U.S. pulls back its forces deployed near Russia's borders and revokes anti-Russian sanctions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told lawmakers Wednesday that Moscow could take other steps that would be "painful" for the U.S. if Washington ratchets up sanctions.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos