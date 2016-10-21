Over 50,000 evacuated in typhoon's path in southern China

A man wades through a flooded highway at the height of Super Typhoon Haima that lashes Narvacan township, Ilocos Sur province in northern Philippines Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Super Typhoon Haima slammed into the northeastern Philippine coast late Wednesday with ferocious winds and rain that rekindled fears and memories from the catastrophe wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A resident carries a sack of rice after Super Typhoon Haima destroyed his home and caused flooding at Vigan township, Ilocos Sur province in northern Philippines Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Super Typhoon Haima slammed into the northeastern Philippine coast late Wednesday with ferocious winds and rain that rekindled fears and memories from the catastrophe wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A man braves the wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A man carries a girl brave the wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
People play with strong wind caused by Typhoon Haima on the waterfront of Victoria Habour in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
People brave the wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A woman braves the wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A boy braves the wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A woman takes pictures on the waterfront of Victoria Harbour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
People brave the strong wind on the waterfront of Victoria Harbour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
Firemen remove the tree branches broken by strong winds caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
Firemen remove the tree branches broken by strong winds caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
Waves crash on waterfront caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
Waves crash on waterfront caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages and killing seven people.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
People brave the wind on the waterfront as Typhoon Haima approaches in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages and killing seven people.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
People watch the waves crashing on waterfront caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages and killing seven people.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
People play with overflown water caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
People play with overflown water caused by Typhoon Haima in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
Small scale miners take advantage of the muddy waters from the mountains brought about by super Typhoon Haima as they prepare to pan for gold at Tuba township, Benguet province in northern Philippines Friday, Oct 21, 2016. Super Typhoon Haima slammed into the northeastern Philippine coast late Wednesday with ferocious winds and rain that rekindled fears and memories from the catastrophe wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
A small scale miner takes advantage of the muddy waters from the mountains brought about by Super Typhoon Haima as he prepares to pan for gold at Tuba township, Benguet province in northern Philippines Friday, Oct 21, 2016. Super Typhoon Haima slammed into the northeastern Philippine coast late Wednesday with ferocious winds and rain that rekindled fears and memories from the catastrophe wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Small scale miners take advantage of the muddy waters from the mountains brought about by Super Typhoon Haima as they prepare to pan for gold at Tuba township, Benguet province in northern Philippines Friday, Oct 21, 2016. Super Typhoon Haima slammed into the northeastern Philippine coast late Wednesday with ferocious winds and rain that rekindled fears and memories from the catastrophe wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
