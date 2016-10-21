Report: Syrian government blamed for 3rd chemical attack

An international team says the Syrian government carried out a third chemical attack in the conflict-wracked nation.
In August, the team from the United Nations and the chemical weapons watchdog blamed President Bashar Assad's government for using chlorine gas in two other attacks and Islamic State fighters for using mustard gas in one attack.
The team said at that time that three other attacks indicated possible government involvement.
In a report sent to the U.N. Security Council late Friday and seen by The Associated Press, the team said there was "sufficient evidence" to conclude that Syrian forces dropped a "toxic substance," suspected to be chlorine, in Qmenas on March 16, 2015, but it didn't half enough evidence to determine responsibility for the two other attacks.
