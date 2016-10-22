Officials say senior Egyptian army officer gunned down

Egyptian security officials say gunmen have killed a senior army officer in the capital, Cairo.
The two officials identified the victim as Brig-Gen. Adel Ragai, a senior commander at the sprawling military base in Dahshour west of Cairo. They said he was gunned down Saturday as he left his home in Cairo's eastern el-Obour district.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing, but the attack bore the hallmarks of militant Islamic groups fighting security forces in the Sinai Peninsula.
The shooting came amid a spike in violence in the turbulent northern part of Sinai.
Comments