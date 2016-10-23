Palestinians arrest 4 who attended settler celebration

A senior Palestinian official says four Palestinians were detained for attending a Jewish holiday celebration in a West Bank settlement.
The official said Sunday "any Palestinian cooperation with settlers is viewed as violating the law, as he cooperates with the enemy." He spoke anonymously as he isn't allowed to discuss the matter.
They were arrested Thursday after attending a Sukkot celebration in Efrat, a settlement near Jerusalem.
Jews host guests inside a tent-like structure on the holiday.
Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi, who hosted the event, called for their release saying "It is absurd that having coffee with Jews is considered a crime by the Palestinian Authority."
Palestinians demand the territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war for a state and object to settlements there, a position widely backed internationally.
