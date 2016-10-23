Palestinians arrest 4 who attended settler celebration

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers Pause

1:35 Will Muschamp reacts after South Carolina win over UMass

4:47 Northwestern versus Nation Ford highlights

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

1:57 They'll knock your face off: See for yourself

1:02 Lancaster Co. sheriff talks about months-long drug investigation

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:09 Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York police deliver supplies to flood victims

3:31 Video: previewing pivotal Region 3-4A football game between York, Lancaster

3:19 Video: Northwestern-Nation Ford breakdown with Jimmy Wallace and Bret