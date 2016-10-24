World

October 24, 2016 5:19 AM

Plane crashes on takeoff at Malta airport, 5 aboard killed

The Associated Press
VALLETTA, Malta

A light plane crashed Monday after takeoff from Malta International Airport en route to Libya, killing all five crew members on board, airport authorities said.

The twin-prop Fairchild Metroliner tipped to the right and slammed into the ground soon after lifting off at 7:20 a.m. (0520 GMT), bursting into flames, eyewitnesses said.

Part of the burning wreckage ended up on a road outside the perimeter of the airport.

The airplane was on its way to Misrata, Libya.

Malta International Airport was temporarily closed until the debris is cleared, with over a dozen flights delayed or canceled, according to a notice on the airport website.

