Plane crashes on takeoff at Malta airport, 5 aboard killed

A light plane crashed Monday after takeoff from Malta International Airport en route to Libya, killing all five crew members on board, airport authorities said.
The twin-prop Fairchild Metroliner tipped to the right and slammed into the ground soon after lifting off at 7:20 a.m. (0520 GMT), bursting into flames, eyewitnesses said.
Part of the burning wreckage ended up on a road outside the perimeter of the airport.
The airplane was on its way to Misrata, Libya.
Malta International Airport was temporarily closed until the debris is cleared, with over a dozen flights delayed or canceled, according to a notice on the airport website.
