Former Uruguayan President Jorge Batlle dies at 88

Hospital officials in Uruguay say that former President Jorge Batlle, one of the country's most important politicians of the 20th century, has died at age 88.
Batlle underwent surgery to stop a cerebral hemorrhage after he fainted and struck his head earlier this month during an event for his Colorado Party. But the Sanatorio Americano hospital where he was interned said he never fully recovered and announced his death late Monday.
Batlle, who was known as extroverted, even politically incorrect at times, remained active in politics until the end.
He served as president from 2000-2005. He had promised that his presidency would be "fun," but it was overshadowed by a deep economic depression.
