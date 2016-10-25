The Latest: Dutch catch more migrants going to UK in 2016

The Latest on Europe's response to the inflow of asylum-seekers and migrants (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The Dutch government says 840 migrants have been caught so far this year trying to illegally enter Britain by hiding in trucks leaving ports in the Netherlands.
The number is a sharp increase from the 500 caught in 2015, but the government said Tuesday that numbers are on a downward trend this year from 360 in the first three months to 270 in the second quarter and 210 in the third quarter.
Authorities in the Netherlands have increased surveillance and checks at ports since mid-2015 amid fears that migrants trying to get to Britain would target Dutch ports.
Tuesday's announcement came on the second day of a French operation to clear a squalid camp in the busy port city of Calais that is home to thousands of migrants who want to reach Britain. That operation has raised concerns that migrants could attempt to make the crossing from other ports.
The Justice Ministry says nearly 80 percent of the migrants were caught at Dutch ports and the remainder on arrival in Britain.
Albanians accounted for nearly half of all the migrants caught trying to reach Britain via a Dutch port.
11:10 a.m.
French police are being deployed to keep order among the young migrants pushing barriers at Calais' makeshift camp.
Dozens of migrants jumped over railings Tuesday in an attempt to get to the camp's temporary processing center, the first step to being relocated in France.
Most identified themselves as unaccompanied minors with relatives across the English Channel in the U.K. They had made their way to the gates in the port city very early in the morning.
France is in day two of a weeklong, 6,000-person-strong mass evacuation of the controversial slum-like migrant camp.
Hassan Ali, a 25-year-old Pakistani, said Tuesday he was "excited" to leave — and hoped to return to university and find a job in France, having been unable to get to Britain.
