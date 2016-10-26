Hyundai Motor 3Q net profit hits 7-year-low

Hyundai Motor says its third-quarter profit fell to the lowest level in nearly seven years, well below forecasts.
South Korea's largest automaker said Wednesday its July-September earnings fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 1.06 trillion won ($937 million).
It is lowest since the first quarter of 2010, when Hyundai adopted international financial reporting standards.
Analysts expected 1.3 trillion won in earnings according to FactSet, a financial data provider.
Hyundai, part of the world's fifth-largest auto group, said its sales in January-September declined 2 percent from the year before, falling both at home and overseas.
It blamed a strike, now over, that caused production disruptions during the fall.
Sales fell 6 percent to 22.1 trillion won ($19.5 billion). Operating income sank 30 percent to 1.07 trillion won ($944 million).
Comments