New owner will evaluate reviving Hungarian opposition paper

The new owner of Hungary's main opposition newspaper says it will decide quickly about its possible relaunch after the previous owner suspended publication on Oct. 8.
While Opimus Group has been linked to a close friend of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the company says its does not wish to influence the contents published in the extended media portfolio, including the leftist Nepszabadsag daily, that it purchased Tuesday from Mediaworks.
In recent years, members of Orban's inner circle have set up or taken control of several publications and broadcasters, which now show an unquestioning, pro-government bent.
According to its latest company report, the two largest shareholders in Opimus are registered in the Cayman Islands and Nigeria and the holding company's main activities are in the construction and hotel industries.
