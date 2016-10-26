Seoul plans to restart talks on military pact with Tokyo

South Korea plans to restart talks with Japan over a military intelligence sharing agreement to better cope with threats from North Korea.
An official from Seoul's Defense Ministry said Thursday that information from Japan's network of satellites and other intelligence-gathering systems would be critical in monitoring and preparing against North Korea's fast developing nuclear weapons and missile programs.
The United States, South Korea and Japan signed a joint intelligence-sharing pact in 2014, but under the framework Seoul and Tokyo only share intelligence via Washington.
South Korea and Japan nearly signed a bilateral intelligence sharing pact in 2012, but Seoul backed off at the last minute following political outcry at home. Many South Koreans hold resentment over Japan's brutal occupation of the Korean Peninsula before the end of World War II.
