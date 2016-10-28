The Latest: Syrian FM: New Aleppo ceasefire possible

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace Pause

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win