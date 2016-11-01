Taiwan opposition party leader to meet China's president

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

3:38 We'll be there

5:31 Video: Nation Ford versus Fort Mill highlights

8:45 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 1/2 (Warning explicit language)

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally