Women will never be priests, Pope Francis says

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool Pause

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

0:45 Fort Mill's annual downtown Fall Festival

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting