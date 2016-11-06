British PM May says country should unite on Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May has shrugged off an adverse court ruling on the government's plans to leave the European Union and maintains that Brexit will be carried out in full.
She used a Sunday Telegraph column to say her government will "get on with the job" despite a High Court ruling requiring her to seek parliamentary approval before triggering the exit process. May says the government hopes to win a reversal of that decision before the Supreme Court because an important principle is at stake.
She says Parliament voted to put the decision on EU membership "in the hands of the people" in the June 23 referendum.
May says the vote was decisive in favor of leaving the 28-nation bloc and that choice must be respected.
