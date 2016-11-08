Robbery, not drug smuggling, was Venezuelan nephews’plan, lawyer says

The nephews of Venezuela’s president and his wife were planning to rob two federal confidential informants and never planned to deliver any cocaine to be smuggled into the United States, the nephews’ lawyer suggested in federal court Tuesday.
“It is a fact, isn’t it, that they said they intended to keep the money and not deliver the drugs?” defense attorney Randall Jackson asked during cross examination of the federal agent who led the investigation.
Jackson raised the scenario in the second day of testimony in the trial against Efrain Campo, 30, and Francisco Flores, 31, who are charged with conspiring to smuggle 800 kilograms of cocaine into the United States. Campo and Flores are nephews of the powerful Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores and her husband President Nicolás Maduro.
Special Agent Sandalio Gonzalez started the day on the stand. Jackson continued a line of questioning that sought to paint Gonzalez as leading a shoddy investigation that was based on two unreliable confidential sources who lied to the DEA and dealt cocaine and methamphetamine while collecting more than $1.2 million from the government for supposedly informing on other drug dealers.
“You lost control of your informants,” Jackson told Gonzalez.
On the stand for more than 2 ½ hours on Monday and Tuesday and with several hours to go, Gonzalez admitted that he’s never heard of a case where drug dealers were willing to advance $20 million in cash without any merchandise to show for it. He also acknowledged using homophobic language and ethnic slurs when talking with his sources.
Gonzalez defended the DEA investigation and said while some of his language may have come across as inappropriate, he said he had to adopt his language to that used by the informants to build trust and give them needed confidence before a dangerous mission. He noted the confidential sources were big time drug dealers who used vulgar language with regularity. One of the confidential sources included a member of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel out of Mexico.
“I spoke his language,” Gonzalez said.
The DEA must depend on informants in countries like Venezuela where they can’t conduct operations. Defense lawyers know to attack the informants because they lack credibility and are not trained how to properly gather evidence, experts say. The key is not to rely exclusively on the informants and instead find ways to corroborate what they learn in other ways by introducing agents and recording devices, which Gonzalez emphasized they had.
In the past, the Venezuelan government has been more interested in identifying DEA informants rather than those responsible for criminal conduct, Gonzalez testified.
“There were political sensitivities due to the relationship,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said Campo and Flores never indicated that they planned to rob the confidential sources and never deliver the drugs.
