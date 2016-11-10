Montenegro jails Turkish citizen wanted in US for drug trade

Montenegrin police say they have detained a Turkish citizen who is wanted in the United States on suspicion of drug- and weapons-smuggling.
Police said Thursday the 38-year-old man — identified only by his initials H.N. — was detained on Wednesday in the capital, Podgorica.
They say the suspect has been placed in detention pending his extradition to the U.S.
Montenegro last month extradited to the U.S. two foreign nationals sought for arms-trafficking and for smuggling 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cocaine.
Comments