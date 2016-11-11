John Kerry lands in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

US Secretary of State John Kerry, center, disembarks from a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster with National Science Foundation's Scott Borg, right, at the Pegasus ice runway near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flies over the Taylor Valley area near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry hikes in front of Mount Erebus after visiting the historic Shackleton hut near McMurdo Station, Antarctica on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and attending APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flies over Blood Falls and the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and attending APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, third left, prepares to board U.S. Air Force C-17 flight to Antarctica at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The State Department said Friday that Kerry would travel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 to the McMurdo research station on Antarctica's Ross Island and the South Pole. Kerry will be the first secretary of state and highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, prepares to board U.S. Air Force C-17 flight to Antarctica at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The State Department said Friday that Kerry would travel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 to the McMurdo research station on Antarctica's Ross Island and the South Pole. Kerry will be the first secretary of state and highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, sits in the cockpit of his U.S. Air Force C-17 flight to Antarctica at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The State Department said Friday that Kerry would travel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 to the McMurdo research station on Antarctica's Ross Island and the South Pole. Kerry will be the first secretary of state and highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry prepares to board his U.S. Air Force C-17 flight to Antarctica at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The State Department said Friday that Kerry would travel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 to the McMurdo research station on Antarctica's Ross Island and the South Pole. Kerry will be the first secretary of state and highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sits in the cockpit of his U.S. Air Force C-17 flight to Antarctica at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The State Department said Friday that Kerry would travel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 to the McMurdo research station on Antarctica's Ross Island and the South Pole. Kerry will be the first secretary of state and highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stands inside the historic Shackleton hut near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and attending APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and members of his delegation hike towards the historic Shackleton hut near McMurdo Station, Antarctica on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and will attend APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, and scientist Kelly Falkner outside the historic Shackleton hut near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and attending APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, listens to Scott Borg, the head of the Polar Program for the National Science Foundation, as he visits the historic Shackleton hut during Kerry's visit to McMurdo Station in Antarctica Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Kerry became the highest-ranking American official to visit Antarctica on Friday when he landed for a two-day trip during which he'll hear from scientists about the impact of climate change on the frozen continent.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his delegation visit the historic Shackleton hut near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and attending APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
An aerial view of the Blood Falls and the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station, Antarctica on November 11, 2016. Secretary Kerry who visited the site is traveling to Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and APEC in Peru on his 9 day trip.
