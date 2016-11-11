Police question woman after newborn found in airport bin

Police say they are questioning a Nigerian woman in connection with the death of a newborn found in a waste container at Vienna's airport.
Police spokesman Raimund Schweigerlehner says Friday that a 27-year-old from Nigeria has been detained. She is not being identified in line with Austrian anonymity laws.
The Austria Press Agency quoted SMZ Ost hospital spokesman Christoph Merau as saying the infant was admitted for treatment after being found in a washroom by cleaning staff, but the baby died as a result of a long period without sufficient oxygen.
Comments