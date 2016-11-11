3 members of digging crew killed in Norway landslide

Police in Norway say three men from Lithuania have died in a landslide northeast of the capital, Oslo.
Police said Friday the men, aged 27, 43 and 47, died a day earlier, buried under earth and mud that slid down near the town of Soerum. They were not identified further.
Police said the men were working on a digging crew when they were buried under the 300-meter-wide slide. Three others managed to get away.
Darkness and unstable earth made it difficult for emergency crews to recover the bodies, and search efforts with helicopters and search dogs were postponed until daylight Friday.
