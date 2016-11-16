How a Honduras tourist island figured in Venezuela first nephews’ drug plan

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill