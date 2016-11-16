Hundreds join Walnut the dog for his ‘final walk to heaven’

0:03 Clover teen pleads guilty but mentally ill to arson, burglary Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say